Ross (ankle) was a participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to be played "extensively" during Thursday's preseason game against the Heat barring unforeseen setbacks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Ross has been working his way back from an ankle sprain. In four preseason games, he's averaging 16.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.6 minutes.

