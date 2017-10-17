Magic's Terrence Ross: Expects to play in opener
Ross (hamstring) took part in practice Tuesday and is on track to play in the Magic's season opener Wednesday night against Miami, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross had been battling a strained hamstring, which kept him on the sideline Monday, but after putting in a full session Tuesday, the wing is expected to be ready for Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old is expected to start at small forward, but he'll face competition fr minutes from free agent addition Jonathon Simmons, as well as rookie Jonathan Isaac, if he struggles out of the gate. After coming over from Toronto last season, Ross averaged 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...