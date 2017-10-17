Magic's Terrence Ross: Expects to play in opener

Ross (hamstring) took part in practice Tuesday and is on track to play in the Magic's season opener Wednesday night against Miami, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross had been battling a strained hamstring, which kept him on the sideline Monday, but after putting in a full session Tuesday, the wing is expected to be ready for Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old is expected to start at small forward, but he'll face competition fr minutes from free agent addition Jonathon Simmons, as well as rookie Jonathan Isaac, if he struggles out of the gate. After coming over from Toronto last season, Ross averaged 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.