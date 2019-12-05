Magic's Terrence Ross: Explodes for 22 points
Ross had 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Suns.
Ross has scored in double figures in 11 of Orlando's last 12 games, as he has settled as a consistent scoring threat off the bench for the Magic. He has struggled from the field, though, hitting just 40.9 percent of his shots and a career-low 30.4 percent from three-point range. He will try to keep producing on a semi-limited role Friday at Cleveland.
