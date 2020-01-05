Ross had 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-96 loss against the Jazz.

Ross can be pretty hit-or-miss, but he has an established role as a bench scorer for the Magic and he has scored 15 or more points in each of his last three games, including topping the 20-point mark in each of the last two. He will try to extend that solid run of form -- 21.3 points per game on 56.4 percent from the field during that three-game stretch -- Monday at home against the Nets.