Ross recorded two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ross was a non-factor in the victory, failing to even attempt a shot during his limited time on the floor. He certainly isn't a part of the Magic's future, and it would not be at all surprising to see him squeezed out of the rotation at some point. Until then, he can be streamed in deeper formats for anyone in need of points. Although, clearly that didn't turn out well in this one.