Ross chipped in zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 113-109 win over Toronto.

Ross stunk it up in the win, failing to score despite playing 20 minutes off the bench. While he continues to be a regular part of the rotation, his days of putting up consistent fantasy value are well and truly behind him. At best, he could have some limited streaming value if you catch him on the right night. With that said, the Magic are unlikely to feature him too heavily given their current trajectory.