Ross posted 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 105-103 loss at New York.

Ross continues to produce off the bench for the Magic, but his shooting struggles are becoming a major concern. The former Raptors wing is making just 29.0 percent of his field goals and 29.3 percent of his three-point shots in his last five outings, a span where he averages 11.6 points in 30.2 minutes per contest off the bench. The numbers are still there to keep him fantasy relevant, but there's no question he must improve on his accuracy sooner than later.