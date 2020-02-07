Magic's Terrence Ross: Fills stat sheet despite loss
Ross posted 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 105-103 loss at New York.
Ross continues to produce off the bench for the Magic, but his shooting struggles are becoming a major concern. The former Raptors wing is making just 29.0 percent of his field goals and 29.3 percent of his three-point shots in his last five outings, a span where he averages 11.6 points in 30.2 minutes per contest off the bench. The numbers are still there to keep him fantasy relevant, but there's no question he must improve on his accuracy sooner than later.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...