Ross went off for 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench in the Magic's victory Wednesday over the Knicks.

After starting and scoring 23 points Sunday, Ross moved back to the bench with the return of Evan Fournier (back). That didn't stop him from popping off for his first 30-point performance since March 4 of last season. Since a seven-point effort Feb. 5 against Chicago, Ross has averaged 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 blocks while taking 19.5 shots per game over his last six contests.