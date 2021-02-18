Ross went off for 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench in the Magic's victory Wednesday over the Knicks.

After starting and scoring 23 points Sunday, Ross was moved back to the bench with the return of Evan Fournier (back). Ross then went off for his first 30-point performance since March 4 of last season. Since a seven-point effort, Ross is averaging 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 blocks while taking 19.5 shots per game over his last six games.