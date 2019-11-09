Ross (knee) was able to participate fully in Saturday's non-contact practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Ross, who's missed the past two games due to knee tendinitis, was able to fully participate in practice Saturday and seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's tilt with Indiana. The caveat was that Saturday's practice was entirely non-contact, which means that Ross' yet to undergo contact-based drills, an important benchmark in the recovery process. Look for an update clarifying Ross' availability ahead of Sunday's tipoff, but if he's forced to miss another game, Wesley Iwundu would again be in line for an expanded role.