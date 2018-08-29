Ross is fully healthy as training camp approaches after battling knee and leg injuries last season, OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Ross missed the bulk of last season -- 57 games, to be exact -- while nursing a sprained MCL and a tibial fracture in his right leg, but he's been able to work out at full speed throughout the offseason in hopes of bouncing back with a productive season as he enters the final year of his contract. "[Ross] has done a consistent amount of work this entire offseason, not just with us, but with his personal trainers as well," said Magic High Performance Director David Tenney. "The consistency of doing stuff multiple times per week, coming here at night and doing stuff on his own, the consistent workload from the beginning of June until now, is really starting to pay off and you can see that he's really looked a lot sharper." The injuries prevented Ross from truly making an impact last season, but he did start 20 of the 24 games in which he appeared. However, he struggled from the field, shooting a career-low 39.8 percent overall, including just 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. A career 37.1 percent three-point shooter, Ross will face significant competition for minutes on the wing this season from the likes of Evan Fournier, Jonathan Isaac, Jonathon Simmons, and perhaps even Wesley Iwundu. As a result, Ross, who turns 28 in February, may have a difficult time matching the 25 minutes per game he's averaged, when healthy, over the past two seasons.