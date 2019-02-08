Magic's Terrence Ross: Game-high 32 points
Ross totaled 32 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in the Magic's win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Ross was at it again, leading his team in scoring for the second straight night and scoring at least 30 points for the second time in his last four games. He's been cooking from downtown too, draining five three-pointers over his last two contests. As Orlando's best pure scorer and playing a healthy allotment of minutes off the bench, Ross has the potential to deliver huge scoring totals any time he takes the court.
