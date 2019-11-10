Magic's Terrence Ross: Game-time decision Sunday
Ross (knee) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Roy Perry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross was a full participant at Saturday's practice but his availability for Sunday's game remains to be seen. The 28-year-old missed the last two games with right knee tendinitis.
