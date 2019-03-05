Magic's Terrence Ross: Game-time decision vs. Sixers
Ross is questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to left Achilles soreness.
Ross was a late addition to the injury report, and he figures to be a true game-time call. If he's unable to go, look for Wesley Iwundu and Melvin Frazier to pick up his minutes off the bench.
