Ross notched six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to the Wizards.

Ross joined the starting lineup for the short-handed Magic on Friday night but still only played 24 minutes and shot the ball poorly. Even when his shot does fall, the veteran guard doesn't produce enough outside of points and occasionally three-pointers. He can still be safely kept on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.