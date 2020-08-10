Ross had 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-12 3PT, 3-3 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's loss to Boston.
Coming off of a disastrous, 0-of-10 shooting night on Friday, Ross bounced back with a better showing, though he still hit just three of his game-high 12 attempts from deep. It was Ross's 16th game this season with double-digit three-point attempts.
