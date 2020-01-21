Ross had 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 106-86 win at Charlotte.

Ross has settled as Orlando's main scoring threat off the bench and he has responded to that role of late, scoring in double digits in five of his last six games. He might be shooting just 37.0 percent from the field during that six-game stretch, but he is producing enough off the bench to remain valuable in most formats. He should expect to see another dose of heavy minutes Wednesday at home against the Thunder.