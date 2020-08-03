Ross had 25 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-10 FT) in 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Kings.

Ross accounted for five of Orlando's 18 made threes in what quickly turned into a blowout victory. High-volume three-point shooting has long been Ross's calling card, but he also worked his way to the line a season-high 10 times Sunday. Ross's eight made free throws were also a season-best.