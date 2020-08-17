Ross went through a full practice Sunday and is on track to play in Tuesday's Game 1 against the Bucks, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross missed the final two seeding games after leaving the bubble for a personal matter, but he was back at practice over the weekend, taking part in sessions on both Saturday and Sunday. Barring a setback, Ross will be back in action off the bench for Game 1 against Milwaukee on Tuesday.
