Magic's Terrence Ross: Good to go Wednesday

Ross (hamstring) will play during Wednesday's season opener against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Ross was a full participant during Tuesday's practice. There's a strong possibility he'll start, but he'll have to fight for minutes with the likes of rookie Jonathan Isaac and Jonathon Simmons. After joining the Magic after the All-Star break last year, Ross averaged 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.