Magic's Terrence Ross: Has breakout performance
Ross erupted for 35 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal over 30 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.
Ross has been Orlando's secret weapon off the bench of late, although he won't remain a secret for much longer if he keeps producing at a similar rate. He drilled six of 10 attempts from three and tallied a team-high 35 points, his fourth straight outing of 23 or more points. With Ross excelling off the bench, expect Orlando to use him in a similar fashion throughout the first round of the postseason.
