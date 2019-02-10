Magic's Terrence Ross: Heats up in fourth quarter
Ross tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in the Magic's 103-83 win over the Bucks on Saturday.
Ross went on one of his trademark heaters in the final period, racking up 13 of his points in the final period. The veteran sharpshooter was coming off 26- and 32-point tallies over his prior two games -- and a 30-point effort two games prior -- a stellar level of production that nevertheless departs somewhat from the norm for Ross' more typical complementary efforts. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old encouragingly continues to remain aggressive any time he's on the court, as Ross has now put up double-digit shot attempts in 17 consecutive games.
