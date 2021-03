Ross had 31 points (10-19 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Ross and Nikola Vucevic combined for 69 of Orlando's 97 points on a night when no other Magic player scored in doubles-figures. Ross missed the previous two games, but didn't appear rusty in his first appearance since Mar. 3. Over his last three games, Ross has drained 15 threes.