Magic's Terrence Ross: Hits five threes Monday
Ross posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 135-126 victory over the Hawks.
Ross isn't afraid to launch from deep, as Monday marked his 10th game this season with at least 10 attempts from three and his fifth game this season with at least five made threes. There were plenty of opportunities for Ross to shoot, as the Magic's 135 points were a season high. He also has eight performances this season with at least two threes, one block and one steal.
