Magic's Terrence Ross: Hits for 20 off bench
Ross scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-95 loss to the Bucks.
The 29-year-old wing continues to see big minutes off the bench for the Magic, and Ross has responded by scoring in double digits in four straight games. Since the calendar flipped to 2020 he's seen a slight uptick in his production, averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists.
