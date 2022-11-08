Ross ended with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 134-127 loss to the Rockets.

The 31-year-old had managed only 20 points total over his prior five games as he dealt with a minor knee injury, but Ross looked healthy Monday as he topped 20 points for the second time this season. His production will likely remain erratic, but Ross provides the Orlando second unit with a veteran presence that's capable of heating up and going on a scoring binge for multiple games at a time.