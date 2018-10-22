Ross has played at least 19 minutes in each of the Magic's first three games.

Due in large part to injuries, Ross has been mostly an afterthought since coming to Orlando, but the team appears committed to utilizing him in the wing rotation though the first week of the season. Ross played 26 minutes in the opener against Miami and played a season-high 29 minutes in Saturday's narrow loss to the Sixers. In that game, Ross finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists, while hitting three of his five three-point attempts.