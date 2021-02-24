Ross finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, four assists, four steals, and one block in 27 minutes of a 105-93 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Ross turned in his ninth straight game with double-digit scoring while also grabbing a season high rebounds in the contest. Ross has been a strong option for the Magic of late, playing starters minutes despite running with the second team. He'll face the Nets on Thursday.