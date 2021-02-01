Ross tallied just four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 loss to Toronto.
After bouncing back with 24 points on Friday, it looked as though Ross had turned a corner on the offensive end. He quickly dashed our hopes with a poor performance in which he attempted only five field goals. He is a hit-or-miss player who is constantly floating around the waiver wire in most competitive formats. That seems likely to hold true unless he can get himself on a heater over the next few games.
