Ross tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during the Magic's 121-99 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Ross has now gone two straight games without making a three-pointer and has only made one over his last three games. Over his first seven games, Ross averaged 20.7 points on 50.8 percent shooting. His last three outings, Ross is averaging 6.6 points on 26.8 percent shooting and 10 percent shooting from three.