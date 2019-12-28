Ross had 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 98-97 win over the 76ers.

Ross built on his 26-point performance the last time out and posted another strong scoring total, but fantasy owners can't be fooled by this torrid two-game stretch, as he is coming off an underwhelming three-game span where he couldn't reach the 10-point mark. Ross will remain quite inconsistent and the fact that he keeps coming off the bench is not going to boost his value, but he has enough upside as a second-unit scorer to remain rostered across most formats.