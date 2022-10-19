Ross will start Wednesday's opener against the Pistons, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross took over as a starter later in the preseason after Jalen Suggs missed some time due to a knee issue, and it appears his starting role will carry over into the regular season. However, it's worth noting that Ross' spot is far from locked in, with Gary Harris (knee) and Jalen Suggs also likely vying for the role as the season wears on. Harris is unavailable for the opener, while Suggs doesn't face a minutes restriction despite missing preseason action.