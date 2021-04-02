Ross went for 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 34 minutes off the bench in the Magic's overtime win over the Pelicans.

Playing in his second game since returning from a knee injury, Ross is still trying to find his shot. He's gone just 11-for-33 from the field and 1-for-9 from distance in two games since his return, though he's totaled 34 points. With Nikola Vucevic in Chicago and Evan Fournier in Boston, Ross is now Orlando's leading scorer and its best three-point option.