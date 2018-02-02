Ross (knee) was observed jogging and going through light shooting drills at Friday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Ross has been out since late-November with a sprained MCL and fractured tibia, and while he remains without a timetable, it's nonetheless encouraging that he's returned to light basketball activity. Ross is likely still several weeks from returning to game action, and at this point it's looking like this could be mostly a lost season for the 26-year-old, who appeared in 22 games before the injury.