Ross poured in 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Ross led all scorers in the game en route to a surprise win on Sunday against his former team. Ross is a capable scorer prone to sudden outbursts, and his scoring has been helped as of late by draining 10 threes over his last three games.