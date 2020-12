Ross posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes of Wednesday's 113-107 victory over the Heat.

Ross showed no ill effects of the broken toe he suffered early in the preseason as he played as much or more than all but two of his teammates. It looks like he'll be a full go Saturday at Washington.