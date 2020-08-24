Ross had 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-8 3PT, 6-6 FT) and eight rebounds in Monday's Game 4 loss to Milwaukee.

Outside of Nikola Vucevic (31 points), the Magic mostly struggled on the offensive end Monday afternoon. Ross' 19 points easily led the bench unit, though Ross converted just one of his eight attempts from beyond the arc after going 4-of-7 from three in Saturday's Game 3.