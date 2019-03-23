Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads charge off bench
Ross scored a game-high 31 points (10-15 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-119 overtime win over the Grizzlies.
The eight made three-pointers were a season high for Ross, who dropped 30-plus points for the third time this season -- with all three performances coming since the beginning of February. He's having a career year as the Magic's sixth man and has been one of the engines of the team's drive for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads team to win over Mavs•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Absent from injury report•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Game-time decision vs. Sixers•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores only two points in loss•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.