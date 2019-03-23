Ross scored a game-high 31 points (10-15 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-119 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

The eight made three-pointers were a season high for Ross, who dropped 30-plus points for the third time this season -- with all three performances coming since the beginning of February. He's having a career year as the Magic's sixth man and has been one of the engines of the team's drive for a playoff spot.