Ross produced 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to Boston.

Aside from producing one of the best dunks in the early days of the 2022-23 NBA season, Ross was a consistent scoring threat and led the Magic in this loss against one of the best teams in The Association. That said, he's not expected to score around the 25-point mark on a regular basis, and a more realistic expectation would be for him to produce double-digit scoring outputs around the 15-point mark on a nightly basis. For what is worth, he has scored in double digits in all three of his appearances as a starter thus far.