Ross scored a team-high 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in a 105-94 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Ross opened the contest shooting 4-for-4 from the field in the first half, with three makes coming from deep to total 13 points at halftime. The 29-year-old is averaging his most makes from three since the 2018 season at 2.7 makes per game. Despite coming off the bench in every game this season, Ross is still playing the most minutes per game of his career at 29.2 minutes per outing.