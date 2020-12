Ross tallied 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in Saturday's win over Washington.

For the second straight game, Ross put up 14 shots off the bench, though he was more effective Saturday with nine makes (including three from beyond the arc). He has combined for 44 points in 57 minutes over two contests and should continue to be an offensive focus as part of Orlando's second unit.