Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads team in scoring off bench
Ross finished with 24 points (8-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two boards, one assist, and two blocks in 31 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.
Ross came off the bench to lead his team in scoring thanks to a high-volume effort. His role off the bench didn't affect his total playing time as he routinely is hitting 30 minutes per game on the floor.
