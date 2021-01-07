Ross scored a team-high 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 22 minutes in a 105-94 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Ross opened the contest by shooting 4-for-4 -- including a trio of threes -- in the first half. The 29-year-old is averaging 3.0 made threes per game, which would be a career high if he can keep it up. Despite coming off the bench in every game this season, Ross is still playing the biggest minutes of his career at 29.2 per outing.