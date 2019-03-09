Ross scored a team-high 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 111-106 win over the Mavericks.

The sharp-shooting wing doesn't seem like he'll ever be a consistent fantasy asset -- he's scored 20-plus points four times in his last nine games, but three points or less three times -- but Ross is still putting together the best season of his seven-year career. He's on pace for career highs in points, boards and three-pointers, but he might need to find another gear down the stretch if the Magic are going to creep into a playoff spot.