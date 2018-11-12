Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads team with 22 points Sunday
Ross managed 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 victory over New York.
Ross led the way with 22 points Sunday, helping the team to what can only be described as an effortless victory. This was nothing more than a training run for the Magic with no one appearing to break a sweat. He has been putting up some sneaky value over the past two weeks in limited playing time. He is still more of a deeper league player but has some nice streaming value if you need points, threes, and steals.
