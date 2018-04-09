Magic's Terrence Ross: Logs 10 minutes in return
Ross played 10 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Raptors, finishing with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT), two assists and two turnovers.
Ross missed four-plus months while recovering from a knee injury, but the Magic wanted to get him back on the floor in an effort to allow him to build momentum heading into the summer. Even so, Ross won't be relevant in daily contests over the final two games of the season.
