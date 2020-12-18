Ross (toe) scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3PT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Thursday's preseason loss to the Hornets.

Ross broke his toe early in training camp and had been held out of game action. Though he played limited minutes, his return to the floor was a positive indication for his availability when the Magic take on the Heat on Wednesday to begin the regular season. Assuming a full recovery from his injury, Ross should play a big offensive role on the team's second unit.