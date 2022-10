Ross supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to New York.

Ross scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances, including a 29-point explosion Saturday, but he struggled to get anything going against the Knicks on Monday. Regardless, he figures to continue seeing an increased role as long as Gary Harris (knee) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) remain sidelined.