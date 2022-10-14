Ross is not in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Ross started and played 28 minutes in Tuesday's preseason win over the Grizzlies. He tallied 17 points, three rebounds and one assist. However, with the insertion of Mo Bamba into Friday's starting five, Ross will return to his usual backup guard role.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Solid scoring output•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Will start Thursday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Goes for 17 points in loss•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Limited to 19 minutes in loss•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Participates in practice Tuesday•