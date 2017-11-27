Magic's Terrence Ross: Moving to bench
Ross will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
In search of a spark after dropping an eighth straight game Saturday in Philadelphia, the Magic will swap out Ross for Jonathon Simmons, a superior defender on the wing. Save for a few decent performances, Ross has mostly underwhelmed thus far and is shooting less than 33 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores seven points in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scoreless in 25 minutes Tuesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Encouraging start Wednesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Expects to play in opener•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Could miss season opener•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.