Magic's Terrence Ross: Moving to bench

Ross will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

In search of a spark after dropping an eighth straight game Saturday in Philadelphia, the Magic will swap out Ross for Jonathon Simmons, a superior defender on the wing. Save for a few decent performances, Ross has mostly underwhelmed thus far and is shooting less than 33 percent from beyond the arc.

